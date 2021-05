Property was damaged in a car accident on Katlian Street early Wednesday morning (5-5-21).

Sitka Police were notified of the incident shortly before 3 a.m. According to police spokesperson Serena Wild, the driver clipped the porch off of a house on the east side of Katlian Street and then swerved across the street, hitting a parked car.

Wild said the driver and passenger in the car sustained minor injuries and were taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. The driver was later arrested for a DUI.