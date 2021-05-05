One man was arrested following a car accident early Tuesday morning on Halibut Point Road.

Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said a man allegedly hit an unoccupied Dodge Dakota and then reported the accident to the police just after 4 in the morning. The fire department and the police responded.

The man had been driving a 1996 red Volvo that didn’t belong to him. Wild said the owner of the vehicle had left the keys inside but hadn’t given the man permission to drive it.

The man was taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, where he was medically cleared. Officers arrested him for driving under the influence. Wild said she didn’t know if additional charges would be filed. No one else was involved in the incident.