Jalal Awan and Keren Zhu are doctoral students in the Pardee RAND School of Public Policy (the oldest school of public policy in the nation), in Sitka for a six week “externship” at the Sitka Conservation Society and the Sitka Food Co-op respectively. They spoke with KCAW’s Meredith Redick for the Morning Interview. Listen here:
Sitka is one of three communities (the other two are Pittsburg and Los Angeles) selected by Pardee for externships for the next ten years. Learn more about the program here.