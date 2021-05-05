Jalal Awan and Keren Zhu, standing in front of the Sitka Sound Science Center, are this year’s ‘externship’ doctoral students from the Pardee Rand School of Public Policy (Sitka Sound Science Center photo)

Jalal Awan and Keren Zhu are doctoral students in the Pardee RAND School of Public Policy (the oldest school of public policy in the nation), in Sitka for a six week “externship” at the Sitka Conservation Society and the Sitka Food Co-op respectively. They spoke with KCAW’s Meredith Redick for the Morning Interview. Listen here:

Sitka is one of three communities (the other two are Pittsburg and Los Angeles) selected by Pardee for externships for the next ten years. Learn more about the program here.