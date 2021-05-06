Rosemary Carlton is the former curator of Sheldon Jackson Museum, and has been a board member of the Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum for the past six years. EmJay Messinger is also a board member. There will be a silent auction this Saturday (bidding open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Sitka Unitarian Universalist Hall) to support the Friends’ projects like the Native Artist Residency program. Call-in bids will be welcome 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., so patrons do not have to return to re-bid items that they’re interested in (numbers available at the SUU Hall). Items for bid include original artwork, prints, jewelry, sculpture, textiles. Masks/social distancing required.
