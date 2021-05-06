Earrings by weaver Lily Hope will be among the items auctioned on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Sitka Unitarian Universalist Hall. (Lily Hope image)

Rosemary Carlton is the former curator of Sheldon Jackson Museum, and has been a board member of the Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum for the past six years. EmJay Messinger is also a board member. There will be a silent auction this Saturday (bidding open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Sitka Unitarian Universalist Hall) to support the Friends’ projects like the Native Artist Residency program. Call-in bids will be welcome 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., so patrons do not have to return to re-bid items that they’re interested in (numbers available at the SUU Hall). Items for bid include original artwork, prints, jewelry, sculpture, textiles. Masks/social distancing required.