Mt. Verstovia on a clear day in September. (Photo by Erin McKinstry/KCAW)

As summer approaches, Sitka is coming alive. The Tongass is abuzz with birds and insects. Flowers are blooming, and the forest floor is blanketed with green. Sitka Trail Works is gearing up for a full summer season of hiking trips. Lee House and Lynne Brandon joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about summer hike offerings, Sitka Trail Works’ projects including the Cross Trail expansion, and a look toward the future.

To learn more about hiking opportunities, visit www.sitkatrailworks.org.