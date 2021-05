Sitka Kindergarteners work on an art project in 2013 (Photo by Anne Brice/KCAW)

School is just letting out for the summer, so it may seem early to think about fall preschool. But enrollment is already open for children ages 3 to 5 for Sitka’s Wooch.een Preschool. Kari Sagel and Kelly Peranto joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to talk about the benefits of preschool and how to register.

Families can enroll at http://www.ccthita.org/services/family/headstart/. For more information, call the Juneau office at 463-7127.