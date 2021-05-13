Lily Herwald & Pauline Fredrickson on air during Raven Radio’s 2013 Spring Drive.

Interested in getting more involved at Raven Radio, but unsure where to start? We’re looking for listeners to join the Raven Radio Community Advisory Board (CAB). The mission of KCAW’s Community Advisory Board is to contribute to a dynamic conversation about what a commitment to community means for KCAW’s programming, partnerships, and presence, both on-air and off.



KCAW’s Katherine Rose spoke with General Manager Becky Meiers and CAB Chair Ellen Frankenstein about the CAB and how to sign up. Listen here: