Hal Spackman is the director of the Sitka History Museum; Sandi Riggs is the CEO of ALPS Federal Credit Union. ALPS is sponsoring a new exhibit at the museum that takes a look at Sitka’s history as a mill town, from roughly the end of WWII to 1993. The exhibit opens exclusively for ALPS members at 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 22, at Harrigan Centennial Hall, concurrent with the ALPS annual meeting. Refreshments provided. The exhibit will be up for the general public at the museum for about six months.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020