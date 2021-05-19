Amy Sanchez, a french horn player and professor at the Herb Alpert School of Music at UCLA, and Miami-based trumpeter Brian Neal join Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt to discuss this month’s Holiday Brass Concert (7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Sitka Performing Arts Center). Once again, Schmidt has assembled an all-star roster of the nation’s best brass players for the show, which will feature classics by American composers Aaron Copland and John Williams. For professionals like Sanchez and Neal, the concert will be their first time in front of an audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket information available online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.