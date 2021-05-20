Kera Jefferson and Cathie Healey are coaches for Keet Kids Run, an after-school empowerment program for elementary students. Kaydyn is an eight-year old second-grader who participant in the program (who learned a lot about team work!). After a year of virtual get-togethers, they’re meeting in person for the Keet Kids Run 5K Color Run (registration 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, Crescent Harbor Shelter). All are invited.