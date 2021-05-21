Katie Riley testifying on a ballot initiative in Sitka in 2018. (KCAW photo/Erin Slomski-Pritz)

28-year old Katie Riley grew up in Sitka. After leaving for college and working abroad, she returned to her hometown and decided to get involved. She’s the youngest member of the Sitka Planning Commission and has a passion for addressing Sitka’s affordable housing crisis. KCAW’s Erin McKinstry spoke with Riley about the problem and possible solutions as part of our special Building Solutions series.