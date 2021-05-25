A lot of money is on the table for discussion when the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (5-25-21). The biggest chunk of change? The city budget.



The Assembly will consider the final budgets for the general fund and all enterprise funds. The group has been slowly trudging through the annual budget process since December and approved all budgets on first reading at its last meeting. If the final versions are approved tonight, each enterprise fund will see rate increases next year. Most increases are in line with inflation. Moorage rates, however, will increase by 5 percent and solid waste rates are set to increase by 4.5 percent.



The Assembly will also discuss possible uses for a $1 million donation from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The cruise company offered $10 million in “humanitarian relief” to Alaska port communities. The money comes with no stipulations, cities are allowed to spend it as they choose.



The Assembly will also consider a proposal from Shee Atiká Incorporated to lease and develop a 17-acre plot of city-owned land for $50,000 a year, plus revenue sharing. The land came up for discussion in 2019 when Halibut Point Marine proposed the city trade the land in exchange for a brand-new marine haulout facility, but the idea hit some roadblocks. Last fall, the Assembly issued a “request for proposals” seeking bids to lease the property. Should Shee Atiká Inc.’s proposal get the green light, the Alaska Native corporation will partner with “Adventure Sitka” to develop the property into a tourist attraction.

Read the full meeting agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.