The Sitka High School Class of 2021 graduated during an in-person ceremony on Monday night (5-24-21).



The high school’s Symphonic Band played “Pomp and Circumstance” during the processional. After introductions from Principal Sondra Lundvick, K’óox Dísi (Kira Davis) opened the ceremony with a Tlingit welcome. Speakers included senior class representative Levi Danielson, guest speaker Tim Pike, and “most representative students” Jocelyn Brady and Kobi Weiland.



Seven Valedictorians were honored, including (in alphabetical order) Jocelyn Brady, Allison Christner, Tayler Clifton, Morgan Feldpausch, Fiona Ferguson, Delaney McAdams, and Audrey Saiz, and Salutatorian Tava Guillory.

79 students crossed the gymnasium stage to receive diplomas. The ceremony lasted a little over an hour. Graduation attendance was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looked radically different from last year’s celebration, which was held in the Sitka High School parking lot.



The class of 2021 did keep one tradition born from the COVID era– a graduation parade from the high school to the UAS parking lot.

