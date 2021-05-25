Sitka’s COVID alert level shifted from low, to moderate, and back to low risk over the last week. And Monday (5-24-21) afternoon, the city’s alert level shifted back to moderate again, with Sitka’s case count slowly inching upward.

Between May 18 and May 24, Sitka reported six new COVID-19 cases, according to city data. Five of the new patients were residents, ranging in age from a patient in her 20s to one in her 50s.

One non-resident in his 70s also tested positive. His case, as well as one of the resident cases was tied to travel. Two resident cases were tied to community spread and one was considered “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a COVID-positive patient.

All in all, Sitka has reported 377 coronavirus cases. As of Monday afternoon, three of the cases are currently active.