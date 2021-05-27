Bruhl: Vaccination the most effective health intervention — ever
Posted by KCAW News | May 27, 2021
As vaccinations continue to be administered in Sitka and surrounding communities, life is beginning to resume a normal feel. Ending the pandemic for good, however, won’t happen without help — from just about everyone.
KCAW’s Robert Woolsey recently spoke with SEARHC chief medical officer Dr. Elliot Bruhl about the history of vaccination as a health intervention, and the possible end game for the COVID-19 pandemic in Sitka, and how vaccination will play a critical role in bringing it about.