Harry Race Pharmacy will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic 10 – 11:30 a.m. this Friday, May 28, at the Sitka Fire Hall, for adults age 18 and up (the J&J vaccine requires only one dose to be fully effective). A clinic for adults who prefer the Moderna vaccine (which requires two doses to be fully effective) will be held 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, with

a Pfizer vaccine clinic immediately following, from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (also requires two doses to be fully effective). Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in children age 12 and older. Sign up in advance for the Harry Race clinics here. You can also register to receive a vaccine from the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium here.

As vaccinations continue to be administered in Sitka and surrounding communities, life is beginning to resume a normal feel. Ending the pandemic for good, however, won’t happen without help — from just about everyone.

KCAW’s Robert Woolsey recently spoke with SEARHC chief medical officer Dr. Elliot Bruhl about the history of vaccination as a health intervention, and the possible end game for the COVID-19 pandemic in Sitka, and how vaccination will play a critical role in bringing it about.