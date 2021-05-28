It’s officially summer at the Sitka Public Library that can only mean one thing… it’s cephalopod season!
The library is partnering with the Sitka Sound Science Center to provide a variety of octopus themed events for patrons this summer, culminating in an Octopus Week Celebration July 13-16. Librarians Margot O’Connell and Maite Lorente along with SSSC Education Coordinator Kristina Tirman joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the upcoming special programs. Listen here :
Sitka Public Library isn’t ‘squidding’ around with octopus-themed events
