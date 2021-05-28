(Creative Commons Image)

It’s officially summer at the Sitka Public Library that can only mean one thing… it’s cephalopod season!



The library is partnering with the Sitka Sound Science Center to provide a variety of octopus themed events for patrons this summer, culminating in an Octopus Week Celebration July 13-16. Librarians Margot O’Connell and Maite Lorente along with SSSC Education Coordinator Kristina Tirman joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the upcoming special programs. Listen here :