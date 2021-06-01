(Tash Kimmell/KCAW)

Last week (5-27-21) the remains of 215 children were found in a mass grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Once the largest residential school in Canada, the site was operated by the Catholic Church until 1969. For over a century the Canadian Government forced Indigenous children from their homes and into boarding schools. Many children went missing without explanation. After years of searching for answers, Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation reported that the burial sight had been discovered through the use of ground-penetrating radar.

In remembrance, an anonymous artist placed 215 eagle and raven feathers on the lawn of Sheldon Jackson Campus. Sheldon Jackson was a boarding school from the late 1800s well into the 20th century.