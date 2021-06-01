Sitka saw a small uptick in coronavirus cases last week, and the city’s COVID alert level remains “moderate.”



Between May 25 and May 31, local health officials reported five new coronavirus cases. All five patients are residents ranging in age from a child to a woman in her 80s. All of them had symptoms at the time of testing. Two cases are travel related and two are secondary, meaning the patients had known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The fifth case is related to community spread.

Another hospitalization was reported last week, Sitka’s sixth hospitalization since the pandemic began. Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 382 COVID cases. Five remain active according to city data.