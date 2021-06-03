Albert Kookesh, the late Tlingit leader whose political career spanned 15 years in the Alaska House of Representatives and the Senate, passed away in his hometown of Angoon last week at the age of 72 (CoastAlaska/Ed Schoenfeld)

The Alaska Marine Highway is changing its schedule to accommodate guests attending the upcoming funeral service for the late Tlingit leader and politician Albert Kookesh.

According to a release from the state’s Department of Transportation, two port calls have been added to the ferry schedule. The LeConte will make the additional stops in Angoon on June 3 and June 6.



The memorial service for Kookesh will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Those unable to attend in person can attend virtually on Sealaska’s website or on Youtube.

An Indigenous rights advocate and culture bearer, Kookesh served in both the Alaska House of Representatives and in the Alaska Senate in his 15-year legislative career. He was 72 years old when he passed away last week in Angoon.