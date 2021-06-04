The 50th Anniversary season of the Sitka Music Festival opens this Saturday June 5 and run through June 26. Artistic Director, Zuill Bailey join host, Brooke Schafer in discussing the challenges and opportunities of holding a live season as the pandemic is brought under control in Alaska. Also — following the concert, there will be an open house and celebration at the newly-renovated Stevenson Hall. To learn more about festival dates and programming visit the Sitka Music Festival website
