With Pride month in full swing, Sitka’s own LGBTQ2+ community is set to celebrate with a slew of events under the theme “Building Belonging”. On June 20th Harrigan Centennial Hall will be hosting an art show for local artists focusing on the past and present of queer history. KCAW Brooke Shafer spoke with local organizer Claire Sanchez about the show. Listen Here:

More events are expected to pop up throughout the moth. To stay in the loop check the Sitka Pride facebook calendar .