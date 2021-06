This month Sitka welcomed a new resident to town, Report for America corps member Tash Kimmell. A graduate in photojournalism from the University of Oregon, Kimmell sat down with host Brooke Schafer to discuss how she became a journalist and what drew her to the program.

Kimmell will be here for the next year as a community reporter. To hear her reporting, tune into KCAW or visit the website.