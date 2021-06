(Photo curtesy of Tongass Tumblers)

The Sitka Gymnastics Academy, which shut its doors last summer due to the pandemic, is expected to return this fall as the nonprofit Tongass Tumblers. Owner Trisha Bessert and coach Candace Rutledge discuss the new program and explain how it differs from traditional gymnastics.

To learn more about the program or to inquire about enrollment , contact Bessert at tongasstumblers@gmail.com, or visit the Tongass Tumblers Facebook page.