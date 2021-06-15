Two more Sitka residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week.

Between June 7 and June 11 , one patient in her 50s and one patient in his 20s tested positive. Both Sitka residents were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. Both cases are travel related.



Sitka has reported 387 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. As of Monday afternoon (6-14-21), 3 cases are active according to the city’s COVID dashboard.



On Tuesday, June 8 Sitka’s COVID alert moved to low. The statewide alert level has also dropped to low. Read the full story here.