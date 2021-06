(Photo courtesy Sitka Music Festival)

Violinist Alex Gonzalez and cellist Ian Greenberg join host Brooke Schaffer to discuss their musical backgrounds and this weekend’s upcoming programming. Listen Here:

The Sitka Music Festival will host two concerts this weekend at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Friday’s performance will include a piece written by Pulitzer Prize winning composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Saturday’s performance will feature a New World Symphony quartet recital. for more information, visit Sitka Music Festival’s website.