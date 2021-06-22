The Sitka Conservation Society will be leading multiple boat cruises as part of a fundraising effort this summer. Tongass Community Organizer Heather Bauscher joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to discuss the cruise program and what to expect. Listen here:

Sitka Conservation Society will be offering three cruises between June 27th and August 8th, including bird watching at Kruzof Island, tide pooling at Frosty Reef and a tour of the Chichagof Wilderness . Tickets will be available for purchase at Old Harbor books. For more information call 747-7509 or email info@sitkawild.org