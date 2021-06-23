Sitka’s COVID alert level shifted from ‘low’ to ‘limited’ for the first time ever last week.

The shift from yellow to green happened on Thursday, and Sitka remains at a limited alert level into early this week.

Between June 14 and June 20, Sitka reported four new coronavirus cases. Two Sitka residents, both in their 50s, tested positive. Both were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. One case was travel related, and one was connected to community spread.



Two non-residents also tested positive last week. A man in his 60s was experiencing symptoms when he received testing on June 16. A man in his 30s was not experiencing symptoms when he received testing on June 14. Both non-resident cases are travel related, and the additional cases don’t count toward the rolling case tally that determines Sitka’s alert level.

Sitka has reported 390 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. As of this/Tuesday afternoon, 4 cases are active according to the city’s COVID dashboard.



