

The Healthy and Inclusive Events is an online training guide for how party planners/event planners, anyone having people come to a public gathering can better prepare for safe and healthy events. Director of Sitka Chamber of Commerce, Rachel Roy, and Health Educator at SEARHC, Doug Osborne joined host, Peter Apathy to discuss the guide.

There will be a zoom training this Thursday, June 24 from 12-2pm. Anyone interested in attending can find the zoom link as well as the training guide at sitkachamber.com