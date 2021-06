Pianist Yuliya Gorenman (Photo provided by SMF)

The Sitka music festival will come to a close this weekend with multiple performances on Friday and Saturday evening. Pianist Yuliya Gorenman and violinist Alex Gonzalez join host Katherine Rose to discuss how they became musicians and what to expect from this weekend’s music program.

Violinist Alex Gonzalez (Photo provided by SMF)

