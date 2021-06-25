It’s the end of June, and that means Pride Month is coming to a close. It’s a nationally recognized month-long observance in celebration of LGBTQ2+ communities. Here in Sitka, community members have been acknowledging the history, culture, and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit people.

Sitkans have been attending Pride Month art shows, movie screenings, an ally workshop, and more events are planned for this weekend, and into July.



On Saturday (6-25-21), Sitkans will gather for a trail walk and a block party in celebration of Pride. Organizers Michael Mausbach and Nellie Lipscomb joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose for the Morning Interview to discuss the weekend’s events. Listen here:

The Pride Trail, with 5K and 1-mile options, will start and end at the Crescent Harbor Shelter (next to Centennial Hall). Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. and the event kicks off at 10:30.