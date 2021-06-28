A California man and his son were greeted by a saxophone quartet today (6-28-21) after touching down at Rocky Gutierrez airport. Daniel Fluss and his son traveled to Alaska to complete Fluss’s dream of visiting all 50 states.

“My boy asked me ‘what happens when you get to the 50th state?’ I told him, a band plays and you get a medal,” he said jokingly.

Daniel Fluss pumps his fist as Sitka musicians greet his arrival with Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

Fluss thought it would be fun to land the joke by contacting local musician, Mike Kernin, and asking if he could prepare a band for their arrival.

“He wanted a brass band, but I couldn’t swing it on such short notice,” said Kernin.

Instead a group of four local sax players gathered outside the airport to play Stars and Stripes Forever as the father son duo entered Alaska for the first time.