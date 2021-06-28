Sitka’s COVID alert level increased from “limited” to ‘low’ on Friday (6-25-21).

Between June 20 and June 28, Sitka reported three new coronavirus cases. All three cases were Sitka residents. Two female residents, one in her 50s and one in her 40s were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. One male resident in his 20s was asymptomatic. Two of the cases were travel related, and one was classified as “secondary” meaning the patient had confirmed contact with a patient who tested positive for the virus.

Sitka has reported 393 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. As of Monday morning (6-28-21), 5 cases are active according to the city’s COVID dashboard.



