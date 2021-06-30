(KCAW/Rose)

Sitka’s COVID alert level increased from low to moderate today (6-30-21).



Five new coronavirus cases were reported, according to the city’s COVID dashboard. Two men and one woman in their 30s tested positive, along with a man in his 20s and a patient between 10 and 19 years old. All five were experiencing symptoms when they received testing this week. One case is considered “secondary” meaning the patient had known contact with another person who tested positive for the virus. Health officials have not yet publicly reported how the other cases were transmitted.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 398 COVID cases. 8 are currently active, according to city data.



When the city is under a “moderate” alert level, city officials recommend maintaining physical distance, masking in indoor public spaces, avoiding large gatherings and reducing capacity of bars and restaurants.