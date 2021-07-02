

The City of Sitka is again in search of a new Human Resources Director. The position has gone unfilled off and on over the last couple of years. The most recent hire stepped down last month after an appearance in court.



Michelle Murdock came to Sitka from Unalaska in the fall of 2020. She had served as Sitka’s HR director for eight months when she stepped down in June.

“I have always had a passion for HR,” she said in an interview with KCAW. “I’ve enjoyed doing it. I consider myself professional, with the right set of skills. A lot of people don’t always realize that [with] HR, you have to be able to connect on all levels, and that is from a city manager, to leadership, down to your employees.”

Murdock said she enjoyed her work with the city, and though moving to a new town and a new job during the coronavirus pandemic was challenging, she felt she was successful in the position.



“I did a lot of work with the leadership team, and working on how to find better ways to increase processes efficiency and develop that the relationship with staff because they hadn’t had an HR person here,” she said. “I wanted to understand what was working [with staff]. And then, if the things weren’t working, you know, how can I make them better and again? My goal is to always do everything in the best interest for the city.”

But Murdock says tumult in her personal life played a role in her decision to leave the city. Murdock was arraigned on a DUI charge on June 1. She later filed a protective order in Sitka court.



“So, there was a lot of things kind of going on in my personal life and many people know that can be difficult to manage and juggle. I have always felt that I have been 100% if not more professional,” she said. “I have always managed to keep my personal life separate from my professional career.



“I take pride in what I do, but sometimes, as we know being on an island, the water can get muddled. And so, unfortunately, at this time I did feel that I needed to take some time for me,” she said. “It was a very difficult decision and one that I’m saddened by because I came here to be the HR director permanently.”

Murdock says she voluntarily submitted her resignation to City Administrator John Leach, and gave two weeks notice. She says she’s working with a sea kayaking guide service this summer, but wants to work in HR again some day.



KCAW reached out to Leach for comment. In a written statement, he said, “Michelle left the City and Borough of Sitka on June 25th to pursue other opportunities after 8 months of service with the City and Borough of Sitka. Her work was very much appreciated, and she was instrumental in establishing more up-to-date HR processes and procedures.”



Leach said that her position was vacant for 16 months before she was hired last fall, and that they hope to hire her replacement as soon as possible. Murdock’s predecessor Matthew Ione left in May of 2019, just three months after accepting the job.