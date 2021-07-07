(SMF)

The Sitka International Cello Seminar will be held in Sitka this month, with an array of live performances through the end of July. The seminar brings together top collegiate cellists from around the world for an intensive 3-week immersion course. Master Teacher, Dr. Melissa Kraut, and seminar student Lydia Rhea joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio. Listen here: