A new app through The Skipper Science Partnership will allow fisherman to contribute info directly to a database, aiding in the monitoring of changing ocean conditions throughout Alaska. Heather Bauscher, Lauren Divine, and Lindsey Bloom join host, Brooke Schafer to discuss the program and how fisherman can get involved.

Those who participate early on have a chance to win up to 200$. To learn more visit the Skipper Science website.