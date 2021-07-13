(Photo curtesy of Salmon Nation )

Salmon Nation, an organization geared towards protecting the unique and diverse ecosystems of wild salmon from Alaska to Northern California, is offering 20 fellowships as part of their Salmon Stories initiative. Salmon Stories is a collection of personal narratives from across the bioregion that share why the fight for wild salmon is about more than fish. Co-creator of Salmon Nation, Ian Gill, joins host, Brooke Schafer to discuss the goals of the organization and how people can get involved with Salmon Stories.

These stories will be shared publicly in Fall 2021. To get more information about Salmon Nation and their fellowship opportunities visit their website.