Chief Medical Officer at SEARHC, Dr. Elliot Bruhl, speaks with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey about the causes and consequences of Sitka’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, the largest since the pandemic began last year.

Bruhl says the surge is being driven by groups of people in Sitka who choose to remain unvaccinated. “The pandemic is partitioning into two tracks,” he said, “one where the issue of more severe disease and more severe outcomes are occurring for unvaccinated folks as the virus evolves and becomes more virulent.”

To stay up to date with Sitka’s current covid stats, visit the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. Learn more about where to get vaccinated at the KCAW Coronavirus Information Hub.