Forest Service techs count fish one-at-a-time as they pass through the “picket weir” at the top of Redoubt Falls. Although the weir is supposed to be “fish tight,” occasionally a bear will damage it. (USFS photo)

The Forest Service will be conducting a multitude of projects and activities in the coming quarter, including a multi-million dollar re-rout of the Gavin Hill trail, extensive trail restoration on Harbor Mt. and this weekend’s Alpine Run. Sitka District Ranger for the US Forest Service, Perry Edwards joins host, Brooke Schafer in discussing what the Forest Service has planned.

To learn more contact the Forest Service at 747-6677.