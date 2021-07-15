A 25-year-old Sitka woman was medevaced to Anchorage after she rolled her car on Cascade Creek Road Tuesday evening (7-13-21).



911 dispatchers received a call about the accident shortly after 6:45 p.m. According to police spokesperson Serena Wild, the woman was driving her 1995 Ford Bronco down the steep street. She turned right into a driveway, and her car rolled. She was ejected from the vehicle.



When officers arrived, the woman was responsive, and said she felt like her hip was broken. She was taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center and later medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of her injuries.

City public works staff cleared the vehicle from the roadway. Officers are still investigating the cause of the accident to confirm whether it was caused by operator error or a mechanical failure of the car. Wild said that officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.