As cruise ships return to Southeast Alaska for the first time in nearly two years and the pandemic looms, questions of health and safety weigh heavy in port communities. The first large-scale cruise ship, the Serenade of the Seas, is set to visit Sitka on July 21.



Senior VP of Global Maritime Policy for Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Brian Salerno, joins KCAW Morning Host Brooke Schafer to discuss what precautions cruise ships will be taking in the coming months.

