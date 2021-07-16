Twenty-two more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus Friday (7-16-21), bringing the city’s current active cases to 126. As the upward trend in positive COVID cases continues, Sitka will remain at a high alert level.

All 22 of the positive patients were residents, ranging in age from a child under 10 to a woman in her 80s. According to city data, all but six of the cases were reported as being symptomatic at the time of testing. Contact tracing is still in progress for a majority of the cases, but eight are being attributed to secondary transmission, meaning the patient had contact with a known carrier of the virus.