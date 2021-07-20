Twenty-three more Sitkans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (7-19-21) bringing Sitka’s total active case count to 175, with one new hospitalization.

According to city data, all twenty-three patients are Sitka residents, and were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing. Patients range in age from a child under 10 to two residents in their 70s. Nearly half of yesterday’s positive cases consisted of people in their 20s and 30s.

One case was classified as “community spread,” meaning public health officials haven’t been able to determine who the patient contracted the virus from. Transmission details remain unreported for the other twenty-two cases, and contact tracing is still in progress. for all twenty-three cases.

As the upward trend of positive COVID cases continues, the city remains at a high COVID alert level. Sitka’s Emergency Operations Center recommends masking in public and social distancing, regardless of vaccination status.