Dr. Melissa Kraut and student cellist Bella Lorenzo-Giguere discuss the culminating event of The Sitka International Cello Seminar — Cellobration! The month-long seminar brings top students from around the country to live and play in Sitka. The final concert will be performed on the porch of the Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The concert is free, but please dress for the weather.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020