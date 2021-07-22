Sitka International Cello Seminar students in 2019. (SMF image)

Dr. Melissa Kraut and student cellist Bella Lorenzo-Giguere discuss the culminating event of The Sitka International Cello Seminar — Cellobration! The month-long seminar brings top students from around the country to live and play in Sitka. The final concert will be performed on the porch of the Miner Music Center at Stevenson Hall, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The concert is free, but please dress for the weather.