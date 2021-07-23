Archival photo of Russian Bishop’s House (Courtesy of Sitka National Historic Park)

The Sitka National Historic Park, in conjunction with landscape architecture firm Mundus Bishop, will be presenting a virtual cultural landscape report on the Old School site and Priest’s Quarters at 6 p.m. this Wednesday July 28, 2021. Senior Planner with Mundus Bishop, Kelly Ream and Integrated Resources Manager for the park Jessica Perkins join host Brooke Schafer to discuss the project. Listen here:

The presentation will give insight into the evolution of the site, its place in the larger context of Russian Orthodox history, and the future of the site’s management. For more information, email jessica_perkins@nps.gov or call 747-0140.