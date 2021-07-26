Sitka reported 14 more coronavirus cases over the weekend and four more hospitalizations, bumping the cumulative hospitalization total to 28 since the pandemic began last year. That’s according to information available on the city’s COVID dashboard updated at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The cases range in age from children under 10 to patients in their 60s. Four of the cases are “non-residents,” and all were experiencing symptoms when they received testing. Contact tracing is still in progress for all of the cases.



With the number of active cases at 255 Sitka remains in high-alert. On Friday, the city published an expanded COVID mitigation guide that gives guidance based on the city’s alert level and vaccination status, and revised recommendations for travel.



In “high” alert, local health officials recommend masking and social distancing, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendations still suggest that restaurants and bars reduce capacity to 50 percent during high alert, and COVID testing is “strongly recommended” for all travelers.