The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink, will give a special report to the Sitka Assembly when it meets tonight (7-27-21).



Zink will join the assembly meeting remotely to discuss the recent coronavirus outbreak, Sitka’s largest since the pandemic began. She’ll also discuss state and national trends, and “thoughts for Sitka going forward.” While there are no other COVID related items on tonight’s agenda, the Assembly will consider several emergency ordinances at a special meeting on Thursday.

The Assembly will also consider putting an advisory vote on the potential sale of the Sitka Community Hospital building on the municipal ballot this fall. In May, the Assembly issued a “request for proposals” seeking competitive bids to purchase or lease the hospital building and property. The period to submit a proposal closes this week. The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium expressed interest in purchasing the property last fall– it currently leases the building to house its long term care unit.

According to city code, the sale of the property does not require voter approval, however the Assembly may put the property up for an “advisory vote” on the municipal election ballot or in a special election.

The Assembly will also consider, on first reading, an ordinance that would remove landslide management language from city code. According to a memo from City Administrator John Leach and sponsors Kevin Knox and Kevin Mosher, debris flow mapping that was developed by the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys is being used incorrectly by lenders and insurance companies. The sponsors say it’s having a detrimental effect on Sitka’s housing market.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.