Kaleb Rapanut and Brownwyn Embree are performing in this weekend’s staging of “Into the Woods,” at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp (Friday July 30 at 7 pm; Saturday July 31 at 2 pm and 7 pm; Sitka Performing Arts Center). They’re joined by Young Performer’s Theater director Zeke Blackwell and Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Under current COVID precautions, audience members must show proof of vaccination. Socially-distant seating (outside of family groups) and masks required

Tickets $20. Buy online here.