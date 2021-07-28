The magnitude 8.2 (estimated) quake occurred at 10:16 p.m. AKDT, 75 miles southeast of Chignik, Alaska, on the Aleutian chain.

UPDATE 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29: The tsunami advisory is cancelled for all areas of coastal Alaska.

UPDATE 12:00 a.m. Thursday, July 29: The National Tsunami Warning Center reports that the Chignik quake has generated a tsunami of less than 1-foot in height. The tsunami warning for the Aleutians and the Alaska Peninsula remains in effect; the tsunami advisory for Southeast Alaska remains in effect. The ETA for the tsunami in Sitka and Yakutat is 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29.

Original report:

Sitka and Southeast Alaska coast are under a tsunami advisory, following a large earthquake in the Aleutians this evening. According to the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, the preliminary magnitude of 8.2 quake struck at 10:16 p.m., 75 miles SE of Chignik, prompting evacuations and warnings along the Aleutian Chain as far east as Prince William Sound.

The inner and outer coast areas of Southeast Alaska, including Sitka and Yakutat, remain under an advisory. Although no widespread evacuation is recommended an advisory area, the NTWC recommends that you move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. You should also be alert to, and follow instructions from your local emergency officials who may have more detailed or specific information for your location.

If a tsunami has been generated by the quake, the scheduled arrival time in both Yakutat and Sitka is 12:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29.

KCAW will update this post as more information becomes available.