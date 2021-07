The University of Alaska Southeast Campus (KCAW)

The University of Alaska Southeast in Sitka will be opening its campus for public use, with limited hours, starting August 16th. The campus has been functioning remotely since last March, when the pandemic began. Campus Director, Paul Craft, and Facilities Director, Greg George join host, Peter Apathy to discuss campus re-opening, upcoming classes, and safety measures for COVID mitigation.

For more information call 747-7700 or visit the UAS website.